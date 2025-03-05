HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7,649.91, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $738.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

