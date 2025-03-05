Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.