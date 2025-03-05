Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Hub Group stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.