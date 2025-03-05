Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $161.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

