Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 22,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Hoshizaki Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

