Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.9 %

HON opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

