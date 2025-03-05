Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $256.55, but opened at $246.67. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 13,891 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $514.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

