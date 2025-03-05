Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 58,210,000 shares. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,900,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,391,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,300. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
