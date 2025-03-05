Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Update

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

