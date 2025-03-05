HFB Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:HFBA)

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Shares of HFB Financial stock remained flat at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. HFB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

