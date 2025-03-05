HFB Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:HFBA)

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.
HFB Financial Price Performance
Shares of HFB Financial stock remained flat at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. HFB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.55.
HFB Financial Company Profile
