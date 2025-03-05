HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $92.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $97.11.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
