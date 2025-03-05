Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. 254,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $921.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

