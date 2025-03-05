Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

