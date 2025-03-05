Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 426,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,883. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.02.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

