Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 426,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,883. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.02.
Healthcare Triangle Company Profile
