HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for ARQT Earnings

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $36,731.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,570.29. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,018.48. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,848 shares of company stock worth $797,648. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

