HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

