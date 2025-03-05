Hays (LON:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 48521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.35 ($0.90).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
