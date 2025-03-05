Hays (LON:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 48521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.35 ($0.90).

Hays Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hays

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,999.90 ($2,558.40). 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

