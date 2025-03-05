Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

