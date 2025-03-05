Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.