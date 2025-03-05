Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Harford Bank Price Performance
HFBK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $34.75.
About Harford Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harford Bank
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.