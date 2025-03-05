Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harford Bank Price Performance

HFBK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

