Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HFBK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. Harford Bank has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Harford Bank Company Profile

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

