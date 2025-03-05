Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Harford Bank Stock Performance
Shares of HFBK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. Harford Bank has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.
Harford Bank Company Profile
