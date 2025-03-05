Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Hafnia Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE HAFN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

