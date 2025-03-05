Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,668 shares of company stock valued at $95,208. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.