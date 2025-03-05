Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 256.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

TV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 381,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,114. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

