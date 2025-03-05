Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.