Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GBOOY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. 49,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,776. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

