Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Kenneth W. Alterman Purchases 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth W. Alterman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,352.96. The trade was a 63.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 406,039 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 887.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $511,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

