Gregory Serio Sells 4,100 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,350,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 470,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

