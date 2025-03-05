Greg Keenan Sells 12,239 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $97,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,312. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

