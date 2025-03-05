GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 8770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

