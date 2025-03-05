Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan Buys 1,944 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,418.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,619.80. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

GCBC opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $450.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GCBC

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.