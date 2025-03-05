Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

GWO opened at C$53.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.44. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$38.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58. Insiders have sold a total of 60,062 shares of company stock worth $3,149,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

