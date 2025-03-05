Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP Christopher Gunsten Buys 3,875 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GLDD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 389,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,825. The company has a market capitalization of $538.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

