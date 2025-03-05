Great Elm Capital (GECC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

GECC stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.49%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

