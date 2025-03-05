Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $993.49 and last traded at $986.91, with a volume of 20381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $979.30.

Graham Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $917.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,773,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $8,726,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $8,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Graham by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

