Gouws Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

