Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 799,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

