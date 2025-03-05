GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $90,330.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $90,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,379.86. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $99,505.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,362. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after buying an additional 395,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,122,000 after buying an additional 304,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

