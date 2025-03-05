Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 4220023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

