Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 4220023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
