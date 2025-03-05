Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

