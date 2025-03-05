Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a 1.4% increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 4,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.