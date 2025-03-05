Global Water Resources (GWRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

GWRS opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 million, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.