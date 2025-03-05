Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,070. The company has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSL. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Ship Lease

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.