Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Global Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

GLP stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Global Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.