Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.
Global Partners Stock Down 2.8 %
GLP stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.
