Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 2,245,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.7 days.
Glencore Trading Down 2.0 %
GLCNF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 13,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
About Glencore
