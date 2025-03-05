Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 2,245,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.7 days.

Glencore Trading Down 2.0 %

GLCNF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 13,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

