Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Sells 325 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 117.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

