Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $13.63. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 73,340 shares trading hands.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

