Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raises Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.5503 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Givaudan stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

