Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

