Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lifted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $117.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

