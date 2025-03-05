Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder Sells 4,184 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.31, for a total transaction of C$310,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,789.94. This represents a 98.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Michael Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of Gildan Activewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total transaction of C$335,428.68.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$73.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.23 and a 1 year high of C$79.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.
Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
