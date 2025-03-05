Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 647,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,871. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

